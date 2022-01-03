Chiefs Bolster the Back End – Acquire Veteran Defenceman Anthony Allepot from the Penticton Vees

Chilliwack/Penticton – The Chilliwack Chiefs announced the acquisition of veteran defenceman Anthony Allepot from the Pentiction Vees in exchange for future considerations.
Allepot, 20, played four seasons with the Val-d’Or Foreurs in the QMJHL before coming to the BCHL for the start of this year. In 27 games with the Vees, the 6’3”, 191-pound defenceman has netted 11 points.
With the Chiefs battling injuries so far this season, it was important to the coaching staff to continue to strengthen their D-core.
“We are obviously really excited to add Anthony to our group. He is a mobile, athletic defender who will add to the already strong depth we have on our back end as we pursue a championship this season,” said Chiefs Associate Head Coach/Assistant GM Brad Rihela.