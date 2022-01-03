Sports

Chiefs Bolster the Back End – Acquire Veteran Defenceman Anthony Allepot from the Penticton Vees

ByDon Lehn

Jan 3, 2022

Chilliwack/Penticton – The Chilliwack Chiefs announced the acquisition of veteran defenceman Anthony Allepot from the Pentiction Vees in exchange for future considerations.

Allepot, 20, played four seasons with the Val-d’Or Foreurs in the QMJHL before coming to the BCHL for the start of this year. In 27 games with the Vees, the 6’3”, 191-pound defenceman has netted 11 points. 

With the Chiefs battling injuries so far this season, it was important to the coaching staff to continue to strengthen their D-core. 

“We are obviously really excited to add Anthony to our group. He is a mobile, athletic defender who will add to the already strong depth we have on our back end as we pursue a championship this season,” said Chiefs Associate Head Coach/Assistant GM Brad Rihela. 

