Highway 11 Re-Opened Northbound Near Clayburn After Fatal NYE Accident

Abbotsford – UPDATE – Highway 11 re-opened at 9:30PM Friday evening, New Years Eve. Sadly, there was a fatality and Abbotsford Police are not releasing the name of the victim.

On Friday afternoon NYE, December 31st,(@1:54PM) Abbotsford Emergency Services responded to a serious collision within the northbound lanes of Highway 11 north of Clayburn Road.Upon arrival, emergency service workers located a two-vehicle collision.

One of the drivers sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to hospital. The second driver was uninjured, remained on scene, and is cooperating with police.

AbbyPD Patrol Officers, with the assistance of the Integrated Collision Analysis Reconstruction Service (ICARS), remain on scene and are in the early stages of this investigation.

AbbyPD will provide an update on our social media once the road reopens.

Investigators seek witnesses and dashcam footage from those who may have been travelling along Highway 11 just before the collision. If you can assist, please call the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225.

