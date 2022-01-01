News

Highway 11 Re-Opened Northbound Near Clayburn After Fatal NYE Accident

ByDon Lehn

Jan 1, 2022

Abbotsford – UPDATE – Highway 11 re-opened at 9:30PM Friday evening, New Years Eve. Sadly, there was a fatality and Abbotsford Police are not releasing the name of the victim.

On Friday afternoon NYE, December 31st,(@1:54PM) Abbotsford Emergency Services responded to a serious collision within the northbound lanes of Highway 11 north of Clayburn Road.Upon arrival, emergency service workers located a two-vehicle collision.

One of the drivers sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to hospital. The second driver was uninjured, remained on scene, and is cooperating with police.

AbbyPD Patrol Officers, with the assistance of the Integrated Collision Analysis Reconstruction Service (ICARS), remain on scene and are in the early stages of this investigation.

AbbyPD will provide an update on our social media once the road reopens.

Investigators seek witnesses and dashcam footage from those who may have been travelling along Highway 11 just before the collision. If you can assist, please call the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225.

Google Maps

Related Post

News

FVN AM News Saturday January 1, 2022. Highway 11 Re-Opened, Happy New Year (VIDEO)

Jan 1, 2022
News

COVID Outbreak at Mountain Institution

Dec 31, 2021
News

chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn, Interview with Mayor Ken Popove, Top Stories of 2021: December 30, 2021 (VIDEO)

Dec 31, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

sixteen + 6 =

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You missed

News

Highway 11 Re-Opened Northbound Near Clayburn After Fatal NYE Accident

Jan 1, 2022
Sports

UFV Cascades Plays of the Year 2021 (VIDEO)

Jan 1, 2022
Arts and Entertainment

Downtown Chilliwack Ferris Wheel is Free on New Years Day

Jan 1, 2022
News

FVN AM News Saturday January 1, 2022. Highway 11 Re-Opened, Happy New Year (VIDEO)

Jan 1, 2022
Categories
Post Archives

Proudly powered by WordPress | Theme: News Talk by Themeansar.