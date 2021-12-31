News

chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn, Interview with Mayor Ken Popove, Top Stories of 2021: December 30, 2021 (VIDEO)

ByDon Lehn

Dec 31, 2021

Fraser Valley – chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn, Inerview with Mayor Ken Popove, Top Stories of 2021: December 30, 2021.

Headline News most affecting Chilliwack This Week:

• Sub-zero cold this week as we end 2021.
• Ice floes floating down the Fraser.
• School’s out for first week in January.

AND a look back at 2021!

Councillor’s Corner Chilliwack City: Ken Popove, Mayor, Chilliwack

News Director: Don Lehn

chillTV wishes you a Happy New Year! All the best of health and prosperity in 2022!

Related Post

News

FVN AM News Friday December 31, 2021. Good Riddance ’21, Huitema Part of Team of the Year (VIDEO)

Dec 31, 2021
News

Chilliwack Fire – Banford Road Barn Fire – All Animals Accounted For

Dec 30, 2021
News

FVN AM News Thursday December 30, 2021. Back to School Protocol. Barn Fire – All Calves Are Safe (VIDEO)

Dec 30, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

16 − 7 =

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You missed

News

chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn, Interview with Mayor Ken Popove, Top Stories of 2021: December 30, 2021 (VIDEO)

Dec 31, 2021
News

FVN AM News Friday December 31, 2021. Good Riddance ’21, Huitema Part of Team of the Year (VIDEO)

Dec 31, 2021
Sports

Sophie Schmidt, Jordyn Huitema, Canada’s Women’s Olympic Soccer Team – 2021 Canadian Team of the Year

Dec 30, 2021
Health & Lifestyle

Fraser Health Declares COVID-19 outbreaks at Mission Memorial Hospital, New Vista Care Centre, Chartwell Langley Gardens, Chartwell Carlton Gardens, Chartwell Crescent Gardens and Guildford Seniors Village

Dec 30, 2021
Categories
Post Archives

Proudly powered by WordPress | Theme: News Talk by Themeansar.