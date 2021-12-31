chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn, Interview with Mayor Ken Popove, Top Stories of 2021: December 30, 2021 (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn, Inerview with Mayor Ken Popove, Top Stories of 2021: December 30, 2021.
Headline News most affecting Chilliwack This Week:
• Sub-zero cold this week as we end 2021.
• Ice floes floating down the Fraser.
• School’s out for first week in January.
AND a look back at 2021!
Councillor’s Corner Chilliwack City: Ken Popove, Mayor, Chilliwack
News Director: Don Lehn
chillTV wishes you a Happy New Year! All the best of health and prosperity in 2022!