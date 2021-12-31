BC Transit Special Service for New Year’s Eve – Abbotsford and Mission

Fraser Valley – BC Transit and its regional partners are offering special New Year’s Eve service in a number of transit systems across the province. While each transit system offering varies, BC Transit and its partners want to ensure riders make it safely and comfortably to their destination. See below for a list of New Year’s Eve service taking place on December 31 and January 1.

Central Fraser Valley – BC Transit and the cities of Abbotsford and Mission are offering free service from 6 pm on December 31 through 2:30 am.

For detailed routes and schedules, please visit bctransit.com.

BC Transit would like to wish everyone a safe and happy 2022. Bus service levels will vary in each BC Transit community from December 25 to January 1.

If you are not sure what your local service levels are, please contact your local transit office or check the Holiday Service page at bctransit.com, then click on schedules and maps, then holiday service on the right hand side of the page.