Agassiz Speedway Releases 2022 Schedule

Agassiz – Happy New Year to all from Agassiz Speedway.

Track organizers have announced the 2022 schedule.

The hope is to get a full season in while celebrating over 50 years of racing at the track.

Note that the Late Model Special is in August, as well as the Fred Rannard Open Wheel Classic in September.

Check the website agassizspeedway.com or email at info@agassizspeedway.com for more info.

As with 2021, they may have to adjust the schedule as they continue to adhere to Public Health restrictions in regards to gatherings and events.