Fraser Health Declares COVID-19 outbreaks at Mission Memorial Hospital, New Vista Care Centre, Chartwell Langley Gardens, Chartwell Carlton Gardens, Chartwell Crescent Gardens and Guildford Seniors Village

Surrey/Fraser Valley – On Thursday, Fraser Health shared the following information about COVID-19 in our region.

Acute

Fraser Health has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Mission Memorial Hospital after evidence of transmission in a medicine unit.

Eight patients and one staff member have tested positive for COVID-19 as part of this outbreak. The outbreak is limited to one unit, which is temporarily closed to admissions.

Upon declaring the outbreak, Fraser Health immediately implemented precautions, including enhanced cleaning as well as contact tracing to protect the health of all staff, medical staff, and patients.

The emergency department at Mission Memorial Hospital remains open and there has been no impact to any other areas of the hospital.

Fraser Health has notified all patients on the affected unit about the outbreak, and in addition, families of patients who are unable to share this information have been informed.

Long-term care

Fraser Health has declared COVID-19 outbreaks at New Vista Care Centre in Burnaby, Chartwell Langley Gardens in Langley, Chartwell Carlton Gardens in Burnaby, Guildford Seniors Village in Surrey and Chartwell Crescent Gardens in South Surrey.

One resident and three staff members at New Vista Care Centre; one resident at Chartwell Langley Gardens; two staff members at Chartwell Carlton Gardens; three staff members at Chartwell Crescent Gardens; and one resident and one staff member at Guildford Seniors Village have tested positive for COVID-19.

New Vista Care Centre is a long-term care facility that is owned and operated by New Vista Society. Chartwell Langley Gardens, Chartwell Carlton Gardens and Chartwell Crescent Gardens are long-term care facilities that are owned and operated by Chartwell Retirement Residences. Guildford Seniors Village is a long-term care facility that is owned and operated by Retirement Concepts.

Fraser Health has worked with each site to support the implementation of enhanced control measures. Fraser Health is also working with each site to identify anyone who may have been exposed, and is taking steps to protect the health of all staff, residents and families.