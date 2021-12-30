News

Chilliwack Fire – Banford Road Barn Fire – All Animals Accounted For

ByDon Lehn

Dec 30, 2021 ,

Chilliwack – On Wednesday (@6:20PM) Chilliwack Fire responded to a structure fire located in a barn in the 9400 block of Banford Rd.

35 firefighters responded from Halls 1, 2, 4, 5 and 6.

On arrival, fire crews confirmed there was a working structure fire.

Fire crews worked quickly to perform an exterior attack while securing a water supply to bring the fire under control, and minimizing damage to the barn.

There was no firefighter, or civilian injuries and all the dairy calves were safely moved out of the barn.

The cause of the fire appears to be accidental.

Neighbour Connie L Nisbet posted to Facebook: We are ok.. sounds like most of the calves next door made it out…. Banford barn fire was 2 doors over.

May be an image of outdoors
Facebook/ Connie L Nisbet
Shelley Schenderling/Facebook

News

