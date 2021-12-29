Chilliwack RCMP Searching for Owner of Coin Collection Found In Hazel Street Search

Chilliwack – RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance to locate the owner of a coin collection recovered by an officer during an investigation in the 92000-block of Hazel Street.

Police recovered the collection made up of United States and Canadian currency minted in the 1970’s during an unrelated investigation in November of 2021. To date investigators have not identified the owner of the coins.

We are reaching out to the public to assist us in returning the coins to the owner, said Corporal Mike Rail spokesperson for the UFVRD.

RCMP urge anyone with information that will aide in the return of the coins to the owner to contact police at 604-792-4611 or, should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).