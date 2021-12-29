Legal

Chilliwack RCMP Searching for Owner of Coin Collection Found In Hazel Street Search

ByDon Lehn

Dec 29, 2021

Chilliwack – RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance to locate the owner of a coin collection recovered by an officer during an investigation in the 92000-block of Hazel Street.

Police recovered the collection made up of United States and Canadian currency minted in the 1970’s during an unrelated investigation in November of 2021. To date investigators have not identified the owner of the coins.

We are reaching out to the public to assist us in returning the coins to the owner, said Corporal Mike Rail spokesperson for the UFVRD.

RCMP urge anyone with information that will aide in the return of the coins to the owner to contact police at 604-792-4611 or, should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

RCMP/Dec 29,2021

Related Post

Legal

FVRD – Renew Your Dog Licence by Dec 31 to Avoid Late Fees

Dec 28, 2021
Legal

Provincial State of Emergency Extended to January 11

Dec 27, 2021
Legal

Alex Fraser Bridge Re-Opens – 2PM Friday Update – Additional Closure Possible

Dec 24, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

four + thirteen =

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You missed

Health & Lifestyle

LOCAL REACTION – BC Education and Health Officials Announce COVID Back-To-School Plan – Phased in Jan 3 to 10 (VIDEO)

Dec 29, 2021
Health & Lifestyle

Abbotsford Alano Club – Unlimited New Years Day Breakfast In A Clean and Sober Environment

Dec 29, 2021
Health & Lifestyle

Fraser Health Declares COVID-19 Outbreaks at The Oxford Senior Care Home (Abbotsford), Fort Langley Seniors Community, and The Waverly Seniors Village (Chilliwack)

Dec 29, 2021
Legal

Chilliwack RCMP Searching for Owner of Coin Collection Found In Hazel Street Search

Dec 29, 2021
Categories
Post Archives

Proudly powered by WordPress | Theme: News Talk by Themeansar.