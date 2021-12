Abbotsford – The Abbotsford Alano Club Society is a clean and sober safe haven where you can find fellowship and should the need arise, an AA or NA meeting.

On New Years Day from 8 to 10AM ,bring in the New Year with some positive conversation and fellowship and UNLIMITED SAUSAGES, PANCAKES, COFFEE & FELLOWSHIP.

Breakfast is $10 with proceeds go to the club, which is located at 2584 Cyril Street and Essendene, Abbotsford,