Canada Post Holiday Closures – December 27, 28 and January 3

Fraser Valley/Ottawa/Toronto – Canada Post will be closed on December 27 and 28 for Christmas and Boxing Day, as well as January 3 for New Year’s Day with no regular collection or delivery of mail on these days. Corporate post office locations will be closed, but post offices operated in authorized franchise locations may be open according to the hours of service of the host business.

On December 24 and 31, mail will be collected from mailboxes and post offices earlier in the day than usual. Community mailboxes and street letter boxes will be cleared as early as 8:00 am local time, and mail will be collected from post offices as early as noon local time. Items deposited after mail is collected on December 24 or 31 will be processed the next business day.