Chilliwac (Environment Canada) – Brrrrrrr.

Roger Pannett with Environment Canada confirms it was a record cold way to start Boxing Day:

You can add Chilliwack to the list of record cold temperatures!

For December 26th,record low minimum of -12.2°C (12.1 Cc below normal) plus wind chill!

Previous record low temperature was -10.8°c in 1996.

Try & stay warm!