Mission Post Flood Restoration Update for Wren Street

Mission – During a recent storm event, 8100 Block Wren Street sustained significant damage. One lane of road dropped approximately one-meter over a hundred-meter span. The slope adjacent to the road will need to be stabilized and the sanitary force main repaired before re-establishing the roadway. The road failure is currently being evaluated by a geotechnical engineer to determine the appropriate repair.
Timeline
City staff will review the recommendation from the geotechnical engineer in early January. The type of repair and availability of contractors will determine the timeframe of construction. An update will be provided in January.
What to expect
Detour routes are in effect, so plan accordingly. Watch for pedestrians and respect speed limits in the detour neighborhoods. Every effort will be made to keep the inconvenience to the residents to a minimum. Your patience and understanding while these works complete is very much appreciated.