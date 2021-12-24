Mission Post Flood Restoration Update for Wren Street

Mission – During a recent storm event, 8100 Block Wren Street sustained significant damage. One lane of road dropped approximately one-meter over a hundred-meter span. The slope adjacent to the road will need to be stabilized and the sanitary force main repaired before re-establishing the roadway. The road failure is currently being evaluated by a geotechnical engineer to determine the appropriate repair.

Timeline

City staff will review the recommendation from the geotechnical engineer in early January. The type of repair and availability of contractors will determine the timeframe of construction. An update will be provided in January.

What to expect

Detour routes are in effect, so plan accordingly. Watch for pedestrians and respect speed limits in the detour neighborhoods. Every effort will be made to keep the inconvenience to the residents to a minimum. Your patience and understanding while these works complete is very much appreciated.

Current Detour in Place

After a recent storm, the 8100 block of Wren Street sustained significant damage resulting in the road dropping about one-metre over 100 metre span. Detour routes are in effect while staff work on restoration. For more: https://t.co/fu4Vf4pSOe pic.twitter.com/ZDLJXtzqxr — City of Mission (@Mission_BC) December 24, 2021