News

Mission Post Flood Restoration Update for Wren Street

ByDon Lehn

Dec 24, 2021

Mission – During a recent storm event, 8100 Block Wren Street sustained significant damage.  One lane of road dropped approximately one-meter over a hundred-meter span. The slope adjacent to the road will need to be stabilized and the sanitary force main repaired before re-establishing the roadway. The road failure is currently being evaluated by a geotechnical engineer to determine the appropriate repair.

Timeline

City staff will review the recommendation from the geotechnical engineer in early January. The type of repair and availability of contractors will determine the timeframe of construction. An update will be provided in January.

What to expect

Detour routes are in effect, so plan accordingly. Watch for pedestrians and respect speed limits in the detour neighborhoods. Every effort will be made to keep the inconvenience to the residents to a minimum. Your patience and understanding while these works complete is very much appreciated.

Current Detour in Place

https://www.mission.ca/wp-content/uploads/Wren-St-Detour-Map.jpg

Related Post

News

FVN AM News Friday December 24, 2021.Dashing Through the Cold and Snow (VIDEO)

Dec 24, 2021
News

FVN AM News Thursday December 23, 2021. Deep Freeze Coming, MP Strahl vs Facebook Jail (VIDEO)

Dec 23, 2021
News

Chilliwack Fire and SAR Emergency Services Annual Food Drive – 10K in Food Items and $25K

Dec 22, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

19 + ten =

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You missed

Legal

Federal Corrections Institutions – In-person Visits Suspended Due to COVID-19

Dec 24, 2021
News

Mission Post Flood Restoration Update for Wren Street

Dec 24, 2021
Arts and Entertainment

UPDATE With VIDEO – Book Man’s Owner Pleased With Approval For Overhead Art Project – January Target Date (INTERVIEW)

Dec 24, 2021
Business

Crews Have Finished Repairs on Another Section of Vedder Rotary Trail

Dec 24, 2021
Categories
Post Archives

Proudly powered by WordPress | Theme: News Talk by Themeansar.