Federal Corrections Institutions – In-person Visits Suspended Due to COVID-19

Fraser Valley/Ottawa – Correctional Service posted a reminder about Christmas visits to their federal institutions.

In-person visits are suspended at more of our institutions due to the COVID-19 situation across the country. Please make sure to check our website for the visiting status at all institutions.

http://ow.ly/Fwvi50HgOja.

Institution Date of Planned Opening Accepting Visits

(YES ✔/NOX) Fraser Valley Institution X Kent Institution X Kwìkwèxwelhp Healing Lodge X Matsqui Institution X Mission Medium Institution X Mission Minimum Institution X Mountain Institution X Pacific Institution X Pacific Regional Treatment Centre X Pacific Regional Reception and Assessment Centre X William Head Institution X

*Site may have visiting restrictions. Contact the institution for more information about scheduling a visit.

