CVSE Blitz on Commercial Drivers Without Chains on Highways 3 and 5 (Coquihalla) (VIDEO)

ByDon Lehn

Dec 24, 2021

Coquihalla/Highway 3 – BC Transportation and Infrastructure posted information on a Wednesday night safety blitz.

CVSE (Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement) issued NINE tickets to commercial vehicle drivers for not carrying chains, Wednesday night.

The vehicles were heading for Hwy 3 and Hwy 5. (Now that commercial vehicles are back on the Coquihalla after the partial opening)

CVSE reminding commercial drivers (the hard way) that you MUST carry chains, and know how to install them in theses configurations: https://bit.ly/2Y1p9lT

A “How to Chainup” video courtesy of Emcon Services inc: https://bit.ly/2MzZ5IS

CVSE/ BC Transportation and Infrastructure

