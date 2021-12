Chilliwack – Crews have repaired the Vedder Rotary Trail South between No. 3 Road parking lot and 44921 Vedder Mtn Road, and this section is now open.

More info: http://ow.ly/JGiN50HiSGn#Chilliwack

Vedder Rotary Trail between #3 Road and Vedder Mountain Road/City of Chilliwack/Dec 2021