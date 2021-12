Richmond/Surrey/Delta – As of 7:30AM Friday, the AlexFraserBridge (Highway 91) was closed for public safety reasons. Due to high winds, rope techs were unable to deploy the drop system that normally clears the cables.

Likelihood snow or ice may shed from the cables onto lanes.

Conditions being closely monitored.

The next update is expected after 3PM.

