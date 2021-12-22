LEC CANCELS Volleyball Showcase Featuring TWU Spartans

Langley – DECEMBER 22 UPDATE – Given the recent Provincial Health Orders and in the interest of the safety of all guests, attendees, teams and staff, the Volleyball Showcase and related Symposium will not go ahead as scheduled for December 28 – 31, 2021.

All ticketholders will be contacted directly and provided a refund.

The recent Provincial Health Orders announced last week had paused all sports tournaments until January 31, 2022.

The event was to feature four of the top men’s university volleyball programs from across Canada: the Trinity Western Spartans, UBC Thunderbirds, Alberta Golden Bears and Laval Rouge et Or.

The teams were set to play in a round-robin tournament the first three days before the gold and bronze-

medal games on December 31.

There was also to be a Coaching Symposium where some of the top volleyball minds from across North America would share their knowledge of the sport with other coaches.

The Langley Events Centre plans to host this event in December 2022.

OCTOBER 23 ORIGINAL STORY – Over the past 15 years, four universities have combined to win 13 Tantramar Trophies, which is presented to the top men’s university volleyball program in Canada, during that span, and now those four schools are set to face one another this December.

The teams – the Trinity Western Spartans, UBC Thunderbirds, Alberta Golden Bears and Laval Rouge et Or – will hit the court as part of the Volleyball Showcase at Langley Events Centre from December 28 to 31.

The event is being organized by The Elements Toronto (TET), a company which has promoted and organized events in the sports and entertainment world since 2010.

“The Volleyball Showcase was created to give all volleyball fans the opportunity to see some of Canada’s top men’s university programs and superstar players compete for mid-season bragging rights,” said Elie Shermer, the creator and founder of TET.

The Spartans, Thunderbirds and Golden Bears are familiar foes, battling amongst one another in Canada West, considered the toughest conference in U Sports men’s volleyball. Those three programs have won eight of the past nine national titles with Trinity Western accounting for five championships (2011, 2012, 2016, 2017 and 2019) while Alberta claimed the 2014 and 2015 titles and UBC winning in 2018. Laval, which competes in the RSEQ, is the only school to interrupt this run of titles, winning it all in 2013.

“We are excited to have some of the best teams from around the country to compete against and see how we measure up against them,” said TWU head coach Ben Josephson. “Anyone who has been here at this facility knows how special it is and we look forward to defending our home court.”

“We look forward to welcoming these elite teams for what should be a great four days of volleyball action this holiday season,” said Gary Ahuja, Manager of Corporate Communications and Media for Langley Events Centre.

The matches will be played on Centre Court.

For more information, please visit www.volleyballshowcase.ca