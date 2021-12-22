Business

Flea Markets and New Restrictions – Abby Remains Open While Chilliwack Stays Closed For Now

ByDon Lehn

Dec 22, 2021

Fraser Valley – Strolling through flea markets with the updated COVID restrictions can be confusing at best. What about gatherings, mask rules and vax cards.

Over the weekend and before the new restrictions imposed by the PHO on December 20, Princess Armories Flea Market at the Chilliwack Armory posted to Facebook that they will remain closed until January 9:

So as much as I did not want to…I have called the last market of the year due to the weather and uncertain weather forecast for this evening..but the market as a whole would like to wish each and everyone a very Merry Christmas and a safe and happy New year and we will see u in Jan 9th.

Chilliwack Princess Armory Flea Market/FVN

The Abbotsford Flea Market has been in the cross hairs of confusion. After intial Facebook posts stated that Fraser Health had shut them down. That is not the case. They are OPEN.

FVN has learned that organizer Rod Stoner took to social media saying that initial talks with Fraser Health caused confusion.

They are open.

Vendors are vaccinated but patrons won’t be asked to provide proof of the QR Code although masking is a requirement. Vendors will be spaced out and please follow the rules over the PA system.

Abbotsford Flea Market/Facebook

