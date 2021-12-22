Health & Lifestyle

City of Abbotsford – Recreation Centres Reduce Services Re: Revised Provincial Health Order

ByDon Lehn

Dec 22, 2021

Abbotsford – Based on the direction from Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and the BC Government, the City of Abbotsford reducing services at Matsqui Recreation Centre and Abbotsford Recreation Centre and cancelling all gatherings booked at City facilities in order to support the slowing of the spread of COVID-19. Swimming pools can and will remain open. The City is awaiting further clarification on the Public Health Order on drop-in sports, recreation classes, as well as children and youth programming.

Fitness Centres at the recreation centres will be closed as of end of day Wednesday, December 22, 2021 until January 18, 2022, in order to align with the revised provincial health order.

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Abbotsford has followed the guidance of public health officials as to when and how we adjust our practices to reflect the changing realities of this dynamic situation. The City will continue to monitor pandemic related guidelines closely and provide updates on our website and social media channels regarding changes to City services.

FYI:

For up to date information about closures and cancellations visit: www.abbotsford.ca/covid19updates

Stay connected with the City of Abbotsford: www.abbotsford.ca/stayconnected

