UFV Women’s Golf Sign South African Standout Scholtz

Fraser Valley (Dan Kinvig) – The University of the Fraser Valley women’s golf program has extended its recruiting reach overseas, signing Zahn Scholtz out of Port Elizabeth, South Africa.

🏔⛳️ | Cascades WGOLF has extended its recruiting reach overseas, signing South African standout Zahn Scholtz!



🗞 https://t.co/BUONOEXHVJ#welcometoUFV #WeClimbWeConquer pic.twitter.com/w32meLouVS — UFV Cascades (@UFVCascades) December 21, 2021

Scholtz has amassed a sparkling resumé over her junior golf career, and has been ranked as high as 17th in the South African junior girls rankings while excelling in high school and interprovincial competition.

“One of the amazing things about golf is that it is truly a worldwide sport,” noted Cascades head coach Cody Stewart. “South Africa is a big golf country, and as I started looking through rankings I was able to find Zahn high on the list. From there, there was a lot of interest on both sides and it moved forward quite quickly.

“The addition of Zahn is big for our program – we’re getting a player who can come in and make a difference right away. She has proven as a junior that she can play well in big events which is key for us as we look to improve our finish in Canada West. She’s a hard-working and driven player who wanted to join a program she was confident would make her better, and we’re thrilled she chose UFV.”

Scholtz was the No. 1 player on her Framesby high school golf team, earning high school golfer of the year awards in 2019 and 2020. Among her high school highlights, she led Framesby to victory at the South Africa schools qualifier, shooting the two lowest rounds of the tournament (73 and 74).

Scholtz was also the No. 1 golfer on her all-ages interprovincial women’s team, and in 2021 her squad won their divisional tournament. She also won the club championship at Port Elizabeth Golf Club earlier this year, and she shot a personal best round of 67 at Wedgewood Golf Course.

“I chose UFV because they have a good competitive women’s golf team which I feel I can add value to,” said Scholtz, who will pursue a degree in criminal justice. “Furthermore, you should be blind not so see that Abbotsford is a beautiful town . . . I feel that I can obtain a good education here and with it, enjoy the game I love so much.

“My goal is firstly to obtain a good education, make friends for life and have fun doing that with solid principles intact. I want to be part of a successful golf team where we will go on to bigger and better things, and lastly I want to be a team player where the team is more important than any individual.”