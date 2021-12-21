“Rapid Take Off” of Omicron. New #COVID19 Restrictions Affecting Gyms, Bars, Nightclubs and more… December 22 to January 18 – NOT A FULL LOCKDOWN

Victoria (with files from Global) – Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry noted that Omicron is on a “rapid take off” and overtaken Delta as the variant swamping the masses in BC.

There are new #COVID19 Restrictions Affecting Gyms, Bars, Nightclubs and more. This comes at the same day as the NHL and NHLPA pulled out of the February Beijing Olympics due to COVID.

All indoor celebratory events now off limits until mid-January.

Restaurant seating limit to six per table.

Theatres and arenas back to 50% capacity.

Gyms, fitness centres closed.

Rapid tests expanded in the coming weeks.

Surgeries postponed starting January 4

Two keys things from Dr. Bonnie Henry:

Everyone in B.C. will eventually be exposed to Omicron. But how you protect yourself will determine if you get sick.

You can visit with friends inside. But keep it to the SAME group of up to 10. #bcpoli — Richard Zussman (@richardzussman) December 21, 2021

NEW – B.C. Health officials will be ramping up rapid testing but no wide spread take home test program until mid-January. #bcpoli — Richard Zussman (@richardzussman) December 21, 2021