"Rapid Take Off" of Omicron. New #COVID19 Restrictions Affecting Gyms, Bars, Nightclubs and more… December 22 to January 18 – NOT A FULL LOCKDOWN

ByDon Lehn

Dec 21, 2021

Victoria (with files from Global) – Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry noted that Omicron is on a “rapid take off” and overtaken Delta as the variant swamping the masses in BC.

There are new #COVID19 Restrictions Affecting Gyms, Bars, Nightclubs and more. This comes at the same day as the NHL and NHLPA pulled out of the February Beijing Olympics due to COVID.

All indoor celebratory events now off limits until mid-January.

Restaurant seating limit to six per table.

Theatres and arenas back to 50% capacity.

Gyms, fitness centres closed.

Rapid tests expanded in the coming weeks.

Surgeries postponed starting January 4

Image
Image





