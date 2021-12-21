News

New Hack-Brown Road and Annis Road Realignment Fully Operational – No Longer Accessed from Highway 1 On Ramp

ByDon Lehn

Dec 21, 2021 ,

Chilliwack – It was always a pain and loads of traffic confusion.

Not any more.

The Hack Brown Road connection to Annis Road will open Wednesday December 22 at 10AM. Final paving, intersection lighting and road markings will be completed in the spring. Project information: chilliwack.com/hackbrown

A new intersection at Hack-Brown Road and Annis Road is under construction. Once complete, Hack-Brown Road will no longer intersect with the Highway 1 on-ramp.

Project Works: 

  • Phase 1:  Drainage improvements and road works (complete)
  • Phase 2:  July 12 – mid-November
    •  single-lane alternating traffic
      • the City is working with the contractor to reduce traffic delay impacts when possible
      • 270m road construction (Hack Brown Road)
      • 240 m road widening (Annis Road)
      • drainage improvements by constructing two new box culverts and relining of existing culvert across Annis Road
      • construction of new intersection at Annis Road and Hack Brown Road
      • completion of Hack Brown Road including final paving

