GoFundMe For Family – Flooded Out and now Pet Bunny Needs Surgery

Abbotsford – A GoFundMe fundraiser has been started for an Abbotsford bunny named Pekoe who is suffering from an abscess near her inner ear.



She had one surgery to remove it already, right around the time when her parents signed to rent their first place only to have it flood days before finishing the move.



Unfortunately, despite antibiotics, Pekoe’s abscess isn’t improving, so she’ll need another surgery that her parents can’t afford. They’ve turned to the community for help and in less than 24 hours nearly enough for the surgery has already

From the posting:

Hi there everybun. As many of you know, Pekoe recently had surgery for removal of an abscess near her inner ear. Around the same time, we signed on to rent our first place only for it to flood days before we were going to finish moving in, AND her dad lost his job. Unfortunately, despite plenty of antibiotics Pekoe’s abscess is not improving and she is going to need another surgery. With everything going on we have no choice but to ask all our furry friends and their paw-rents for help making sure our baby girl can get the help she needs. I know it’s hard as everyone has just bought their Christmas presents, but absolutely anything will help. We really appreciate the help and support of the amazing little community we are so lucky to be a part of! -Kirsten, Doug, Penny, and PEEKPEEK



To view the GoFundMe, please visit: https://ca.gf.me/v/c/rlsm/help-pekoe-get-her-surgery

