SurreyCares Community Foundation Announces a New Bursary Fund For Indigenous Students in Surrey

Surrey – The SurreyCares Community Foundation is thrilled to announce the creation of a new fund, titled the “Indigenous Surrey Student Bursary Fund.” This fund was created by a long-time Surrey resident and Indigenous graduate from a Surrey School. With interest in social equity, the donor created this fund to support Indigenous students graduating from grade 12 in SD 36 (Surrey) or in Surrey technical programs to achieve their educational and career goals.

The fund honors the memory of influential and generous Elders who have and continue to inform young leaders’ paths to create safer societies for people living in Turtle Island, along with the importance of being accountable to the wellbeing of the people of these lands.

“With the start of this fund, the hope is that all Canadians can contribute to reconciliatory and healing processes, acknowledge the harms from Canada’s colonial history, and actively support opportunities and growth for young Indigenous people. Now and into the future,” explained Christine Buttkus, Executive Director of SurreyCares.

“SurreyCares is pleased to be able to work with our donor in starting this vital fund to attract additional funding for Indigenous students in Surrey. This is an important fund that will support Indigenous youth for years to come,” said John Lawson, Board Chair of SurreyCares.

To donate and show support for the Indigenous Surrey Student Bursary Fund, please visit https://www.surreycares.org/indigenous-surrey-student-bursary-endowment-fund.