UPDATE – NHL On Xmas Break Until December 27 – Olympics Up In The Air

ByDon Lehn

Dec 20, 2021

Toronto – DECEMBER 20 UPDATE – The NHL and NHLPA have agreed to begin the Holiday Break after Tuesday’s games. Practices will resume on Dec. 26 and the League’s regular-season schedule will resume on Dec. 27.

May be an image of text

DECEMBER 19 ORIGINAL STORY – The @NHLPA and @NHL have agreed to postpone cross-border games through Dec. 23. That included weekend games for the Vancouver Canucks against Toronto and Arizona.

The Canucks will not be travelling to San Jose this week, nor will Anaheim come north for Thursday’s game.

The decision on the Winter Olympics in Beijing is uncertain for now.

A full list of NHL postponements to date can be found here: https://media.nhl.com/public/news/15

Grizzlies, Falcons U18, U17 and U16 Players in Battle of the West Game in Langley

Dec 20, 2021
AHL Re-Schdeules Abby Canucks Games Due To COVID Travel Concerns

Dec 20, 2021
COVID Protocol Postpones Canucks Games vs Leafs and Coyotes

Dec 18, 2021

