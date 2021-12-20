AHL Re-Schdeules Abby Canucks Games Due To COVID Travel Concerns

Abbotsford – The American Hockey League announced that due to league COVID-19 protocols and related travel concerns, this week’s games between the Tucson Roadrunners and Abbotsford Canucks scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 22 and Thursday, Dec. 23 in Abbotsford, B.C., will be rescheduled.These games will be rescheduled at a later date.

Tickets for these games will remain valid and can be used for the rescheduled dates. For more information fans can contact the Abbotsford Canucks at 604.743.5000 or at membership.info@abbotsfordcanucks.ca