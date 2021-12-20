Legal

Abby PD Drive Sober Campaign – Think of Me

ByDon Lehn

Dec 20, 2021

Abbotsford – This holiday season, Abbotsford residents may receive a heartfelt, personalized reminder to drive “safe and sober” on our community’s roadways.

According to ICBC, on average 16 people are killed and 830 injured in 1,500 impaired driving-related crashes in the Lower Mainland every year.

The Abbotsford Police Department, in partnership with BC Liquor Stores, the Abbotsford School District, and ICBC, has again launched the Think of Me Campaign to remind motorists to take extra care on our roadways. The Think of Me bag decorating program originally started as a cooperative project, with the idea that BC Liquor Store customers will see a road safety message created by a child in their community and pause to think about the impact drinking and driving could have on that child and others.

Over 1100 Think of Me bags were designed by Abbotsford middle and high school students this year. These brown sleeve bags are adorned with colorful images and powerful messages important to our young people.

Kevin Godden, Superintendent of Schools, notes, “We fully support the work of the Abbotsford Police Department and ICBC to keep our citizens safe and are pleased to collaborate with them on this initiative.”

“If your holiday festivities involve alcohol, plan ahead for a safe ride home,” said Tanis Hatch, local ICBC road safety coordinator. “There’s no excuse to drink and drive. Arrange a designated driver, call a taxi or take transit – there are so many options to get home safe.”

Impaired driving has devastating consequences. We want to make sure you arrive home safely to your friends and family this holiday season.

