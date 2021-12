Toronto – The @NHLPA and @NHL have agreed to postpone cross-border games through Dec. 23. That included weekend games for the Vancouver Canucks against Toronto and Arizona.

The decision on the Winter Olympics in Beijing is uncertain for now.

A full list of NHL postponements to date can be found here: https://media.nhl.com/public/news/15

The @NHL / @NHLPA discussion on Olympic participation is ongoing, with a final determination expected in the coming days.



