Kindness Chain Chilliwack Association Readies Clothes and Hampers For Those In Need

Chilliwack – Kindness Chain Chilliwack Association is known for helping the community, especially seniors.

Now with the Christmas season here, and a serious snow and cold nap, they are at it again.

The First batch of winter kits donated by Islamic Relief Canada IRC will be ready for deliveries by Monday for the folks who are exposed to extreme cold on streets or in need.

If you know someone who can take benefit of this please contact them.

kindnesschainchilliwack@gmail.com

+1 778-772-2203

Each kit contain:

Blankets

Gloves

Scarves

Socks

Hand warmers

Face masks

Toothpaste and brush

Lotion

Deodorant

Shampoo

Conditioner

Chapstick

Comb

Kindness Chain Chilliwack