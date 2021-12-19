Kindness Chain Chilliwack Association Readies Clothes and Hampers For Those In Need

Chilliwack – Kindness Chain Chilliwack Association is known for helping the community, especially seniors.
Now with the Christmas season here, and a serious snow and cold nap, they are at it again.
The First batch of winter kits donated by Islamic Relief Canada IRC will be ready for deliveries by Monday for the folks who are exposed to extreme cold on streets or in need.
If you know someone who can take benefit of this please contact them.
kindnesschainchilliwack@gmail.com
Each kit contain:
Blankets
Gloves
Scarves
Socks
Hand warmers
Face masks
Toothpaste and brush
Lotion
Deodorant
Shampoo
Conditioner
Chapstick
Comb