COVID Restrictions Cancel 2022 Vancouver Boat Show

Vancouver – In light of today’s announcement by the Provincial Health Office restricting capacity limits in venues of 1,000 individuals or more to a maximum capacity of 50%, the Board of Directors of Boating BC, owners of the Vancouver International Boat Show have made the unfortunate decision to cancel the 2022 Vancouver Boat Show. The in-person show is Western Canada’s largest boating event and was scheduled for February 9-13, 2022.



Don Prittie, President of Boating BC, says “although we are all incredibly disappointed, cancelling the show is the responsible thing for the association to do. I want to thank our partners across our industry and boating enthusiasts across the province for their ongoing support. We will evaluate in the New Year if we will host a virtual show, and advise our exhibitors, members and the public once a decision has been made.”



For nearly 60 years the Vancouver International Boat Show has signalled the upcoming boating season in British Columbia, a region known as one of the premier boating locations in the world. Considered to be one of the premier boat events in North America, the Vancouver International Boat Show is a significant contributor to the $1.25 billion in annual economic impact the industry generates in British Columbia.



Western Canada’s largest consumer boating event, the Vancouver International Boat Show is owned by the Boating BC Association and produced by Canadian Boat Shows. To learn more visit: www.VancouverBoatShow.ca



