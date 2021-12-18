City of Chilliwack Artist Callout- Dressing Up the Molson Coors Silos

Chilliwack – The City of Chilliwack is seeking an artist or artists to submit a rendering of a proposed art piece that will be converted into a wrap and placed on the silos at Molson Incorporated located at 45620 Kerr Avenue and as depicted in the photo included in the callout.

The placement of public art in this location would provide a powerful visual for those traveling westbound along Highway 1 and would provide an excellent introduction of public art in the Sardis area.

This was brought to the public during the last council meeting.

If you have any questions about this project, please contact Carol Marleau, Manager of Recreation Services and Corporate Wellness, at marleau@chilliwack.com or 604.793.2904.

City of Chilliwack