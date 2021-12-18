News

BC Flood Christmas Hampers. Pre-register For Sunday December 19 Event with Carols and SANTA! (INTERVIEW)

ByDon Lehn

Dec 18, 2021 ,

Chilliwack – The BC Flood Christmas Hamper Program located in Chilliwack.

They are a non-profit organization helping to raise donations for local BC flood families in Chilliwack , Abbotsford & surrounding areas.

Leah Hemstreet (Health & Nutritionist and owner of Inspired Changes) started this program a little over 2 weeks ago. She has a history of creating programs for various community organizations.

Donations have come from afar to support BC flood families this Christmas season. Families are asked to register for a hamper.

The main event is Sunday December 19,2021 from 11-3 pm at 6899 Evans Road Chilliwack.

Also known as a local business called Brightside Egg Shack owners Richard & Jacqueline Boer of Chilliwack.

Facebook information is here.

Leah Hemstreet – BC Flood Christmas Hamper Program Coordinator. 604-845-9542 or Inspiredchanges@gmail.com

BC Flood Christmas Hampers. Pre-register For Sunday December 19 Event with Carols and SANTA! (INTERVIEW)

