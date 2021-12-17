Snowfall warning and Winter Storm Watch for the Weekend

Fraser Valley – The potential for a white Christmas is real.

6:24 AM PST Friday 17 December 2021

Snowfall warning in effect for:

Fraser Valley – west including Abbotsford

Snowfall over higher terrain tonight and Saturday morning



Locations: Metro Vancouver including the City of Vancouver, Burnaby, New Westminster, Coquitlam, Maple Ridge, North Vancouver, West Vancouver, and Fraser Valley west including Abbotsford and Mission



Timespan: This evening through Saturday morning.



Snowfall accumulation: Up to 10 cm over higher terrain.

4:56 AM PST Friday 17 December 2021

Winter storm watch in effect for:

Fraser Valley – central including Chilliwack

Fraser Valley – east including Hope

Heavy snow expected Saturday and Saturday night.

4:56 AM PST Friday 17 December 2021

Winter storm watch in effect for:

Coquihalla Highway – Hope to Merritt

Highway 3 – Hope to Princeton via Allison Pass

Heavy snow expected Saturday and Saturday night.



Locations: Fraser Valley including Chilliwack and Hope, Fraser Canyon including Boston Bar, Coquihalla Highway – Hope to Merritt, Highway 3 – Hope to Princeton via Allison Pass.



Other hazards: There is a risk of freezing rain on Saturday.