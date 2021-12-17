Snowfall warning and Winter Storm Watch for the Weekend

Fraser Valley – The potential for a white Christmas is real.
6:24 AM PST Friday 17 December 2021
Snowfall warning in effect for:
- Fraser Valley – west including Abbotsford
Snowfall over higher terrain tonight and Saturday morning
Locations: Metro Vancouver including the City of Vancouver, Burnaby, New Westminster, Coquitlam, Maple Ridge, North Vancouver, West Vancouver, and Fraser Valley west including Abbotsford and Mission
Timespan: This evening through Saturday morning.
Snowfall accumulation: Up to 10 cm over higher terrain.
4:56 AM PST Friday 17 December 2021
Winter storm watch in effect for:
- Fraser Valley – central including Chilliwack
- Fraser Valley – east including Hope
Heavy snow expected Saturday and Saturday night.
4:56 AM PST Friday 17 December 2021
Winter storm watch in effect for:
- Coquihalla Highway – Hope to Merritt
- Highway 3 – Hope to Princeton via Allison Pass
Heavy snow expected Saturday and Saturday night.
Locations: Fraser Valley including Chilliwack and Hope, Fraser Canyon including Boston Bar, Coquihalla Highway – Hope to Merritt, Highway 3 – Hope to Princeton via Allison Pass.
Other hazards: There is a risk of freezing rain on Saturday.