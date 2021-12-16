Sunnyside Campground Inaccessible During Week of December 20- 26

Cultus Lake Park – Cultus Lake Park staff have worked closely with contracted crews following the November 14th flooding to restore the park back to its original state.

A substantial amount of debris collected on the lake over the course of multiple weeks following the extreme weather conditions.

Contracted crews worked continuously to remove the debris to prevent further flooding and congestion in Sweltzer Creek.

Cultus Lake Park is beginning the next phase of recovery at Sunnyside Campground starting on Monday, December 20, 2021.

The campground will be inaccessible to all residents and visitors for the duration of the week as crews will be on site grinding and removing the significant piles of wood fragments.

To ensure public safety, signage will be posted along the foreshore alerting the community to avoid this area until work has been completed.

If you have any questions, please contact the Cultus Lake Park office at 604-858-3334 or email reception@cultuslake.bc.ca.