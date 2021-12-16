City of Chilliwack Flood and Storm Survey

Chilliwack – As the City of Chilliwack moves into recovery after the recent flood and storm events, staff are evaluating how residents accessed information relevant to emergency works happening in Chilliwack. Due to numerous emergencies throughout the city during that time, staff also want to learn what events most impacted residents.

“While the emergency events taking place in Chilliwack may not have been dramatic enough to receive coverage by large news agencies, we know that the threat of flooding from Abbotsford, localized flooding in other areas of the city, road closures, and landslides greatly impacted residents,” said Mayor Ken Popove. “We want residents to tell us what impacted them the most, and how they learned about the City’s response to local emergency events. This will help the City direct communication efforts during future emergency events.”

In order to make this survey as accessible as possible for all members of the community, the City is offering the following ways to participate in the survey:

Online – visit engagechilliwack.com/flood. No registration is required.

In Person – visit City Hall reception (8550 Young Road) to fill out a paper copy of the survey Monday to Friday, 8:30 am – 4:30 pm.

By Phone – call 604.793.1880 Monday to Friday, 8:30 am – 4:30 pm, to participate in a phone survey.

By Email – email engage@chilliwack.com to receive a text copy of the survey that can be returned via email.

The survey will be available until January 6, 2022. Once all feedback has been gathered, staff will summarize the results and post online. Results will be shared with the City’s Emergency Program Coordinator and management team.

