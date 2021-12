Chilliwack/Maple Ridge/Abbotsford – The Chilliwack Minor Hockey Association U13A1 team, along with Abbotsford U13A1, and Ridge Meadows U13A1 packaged and donated over 900 bags of food that will go directly to kids in our communities through the Bowls of Hope.

A shout out to all of the players, families, and associations, as well as Summit Centre for letting them set up in their lobby.

Some things are bigger than hockey!@bowlsofhope @therinksatsummitcentre @abbotsfordminorhockey @rustlernation

Chilliwack Minor Hockey Association