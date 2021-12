Fraser Valley – Cascade Falls Regional Park has been assessed to determine its safety following the storm events in mid-November/early-December. The park is safe and is now open to the public.

Cascade Falls Regional Park is a regional park under the administration of the Fraser Valley Regional District in the Hatzic Valley of the Lower Mainland region of British Columbia, Canada. The park was originally 9.5 hectares in area but was expanded to a current 22 hectares.

