Crime

Abbotsford Farmers Help Police Stop Sumas Prairie Looters

ByDon Lehn

Dec 16, 2021 ,

Abbotsford – On Wednesday afternoon (December 15th, 2021, @3:45PM), a farmer living in the 2900 block of Tolmie Road located two suspicious males attempting to steal equipment from the property.  Upon being noticed by the farmer, the two males fled the area on foot leaving their vehicle behind.  The vehicle had been reported stolen.

AbbyPD flood response officers already patrolling the Sumas Prairie were immediately dispatched.  Additional patrol officers and the Integrated Police Dog Service (IPDS) were also dispatched. During this time, farmers in the area provided vital information to police call takers that assisted responding officers.

Containment of the area was quickly established and, with the assistance of IPDS, the two males were taken into custody without injury. Patrick SCHRYVER has been charged with Possession of Stolen Property, Theft Under $5,000 and Breach of Release Order.  Kusone ROBINSON has been charged with Theft Under $5,000.  Both offenders are known to the police.

The AbbyPD continues to make the safety and security of the Sumas Prairie residents a top priority.  Members of the AbbyPD Crime Reduction Unit, along with our front-line officers, are out patrolling and making every effort to hold those involved in property crime offences responsible.  

AbbyPD is reminding residents to report any suspicious activity to police and to be mindful of not only your property, but your neighbours’ as well.

