Uncategorized

It’s NOT a Travel Ban … Yet – Premier’s Statement on Federal Travel Advisory re: Omicron

ByDon Lehn

Dec 15, 2021

Victoria/Ottawa – Premier John Horgan has issued the following statement following Wednesday’s federal travel advisory:

“I urge British Columbians to follow the federal government’s advice to avoid non-essential travel outside the country. As the highly transmissible Omicron variant spreads worldwide, this is not a time to take chances.

“While this advice undoubtedly disrupts many holiday plans, a fast-changing and unpredictable situation demands we act with caution and prudence. Avoid non-essential travel and follow public health guidelines. Plan your vaccinations and booster shots.

“As we enjoy the holiday season, remember to follow health guidelines and exercise caution. We will get through this so we can once again enjoy all the holiday traditions.”

