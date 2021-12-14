TWU’s Nemeth Represents Canada at the U21 Beach Volleyball World Championship in Phuket, Thailand

Langley/Phuket, Thailand (Mark Janzen) – Trinity Western’s men’s volleyball first-year Spartan Colby Nemeth (Red Deer, Alta.) will represent Canada at the U21 Beach Volleyball World Championship Dec. 14-19 in Phuket, Thailand.

Nemeth, who came to TWU in the fall of 2020, will partner with University of the Fraser Valley first-year Joshua Gagnon to don the Maple Leaf in Thailand. The duo launches their tournament Dec. 15 at 1 a.m. (PT) in Pool G action.

The Spartans 6-foot-5 outside is the second Spartan in as many weeks to compete on the age-grade world stage, after incoming Spartan Kaden Schmidt (Mississauga, Ont., ‘22) represented Canada at the U19 Beach Volleyball World Championship, finishing 17th overall with partner Daniil Hershtynovich.

U21 Beach Volleyball World Championships

SCHEDULE – Pool G

Dec. 15 – Canada (Nemeth/Gagnon) vs. Philippines (De La Noche/Iraya) – 1 a.m. (PT)

Dec. 16 – Canada (Nemeth/Gagnon) vs. Hungary (Petik/Dóczi) – 9:10 p.m. (PT)

Dec. 17 – Canada (Nemeth/Gagnon) vs. USA (Gentry/Catanzaro) – 6:40 p.m. (PT)

With Nemeth and Schmidt representing Canada, the Spartans cap an incredible year competing internationally, with 16 current or former TWU men’s volleyball players joining international sides in 2021.

As a team, TWU also represented Canada at the 2021 Pan-American Cup, winning a silver medal, adding another seven players to the list of Spartans to wear the Maple Leaf this year. All told, 23 current players or alums were part of international set-ups this year.

Spartans on the International Stage in 2021

Canada – Senior Team (Olympians in talics)

Dan Jansen Van Doorn (’13, Langley)

Eric Loeppky (’20, Steinbach, Man.)

Steve Marshall (’13, Abbotsford, B.C.)

Ryan Sclater (’17, Port Coquitlam, B.C.)

Lucas Van Berkel (’14, Edmonton).

Canada – NextGen Team

Jesse Elser (Calgary)

Mathias Elser (Calgary)

Pearce Eshenko (’20, Banff, Alta.).

Brodie Hofer (Langley)

Jackson Howe (Calgary)

Canada – U21 Team

Mathias Elser (Calgary)

Cory Schoenherr (Waterloo, Ont.)

Canada – U19 Team

Liam Remple (Vernon, B.C.)

Canada – U21 Beach Volleyball

Colby Nemeth (Red Deer, Alta.)

Canada – U19 Beach Volleyball

Kaden Schmidt (Mississauga, Ont.)

Canada – Pan-American Cup

Colton Loewen (Aldergrove, B.C.)

Jackson Corneil (Surrey, B.C.)

Isaiah Olfert (Winnipeg, Man.)

Brodie Hofer (Langley, B.C.)

Jackson Howe (Calgary, Alta.)

Aaron Elser (Calgary, Alta.)

Jesse Elser (Calgary, Alta.)

Jordan Schnitzer (Surrey, B.C.)

Liam Remple (Vernon, B.C.)

Adam Schriemer (Winnipeg, Man.)

Derek Epp (Saskatoon, Sask.)

Kaden Schmidt (Mississauga, Ont.)

USA – U21 Team

Tate Calles (Anacortes, Wash.)

USA – Beach Volleyball

Chaim Schalk (’09, Red Deer, Alta.)

