Light Up Fairfield Island – Friday December 17, 6 – 9PM

ByDon Lehn

Dec 14, 2021

Fairfield Island – Light Up Fairfield Island is Friday night December 17 from 6 to 9 PM.

Fairfield Island neighbours have been asked to spread some Holiday Cheer by lighting up the neighbourhood with a festive self-guided Holiday Light Display.

For those that would like to enjoy the beautiful lights stay tuned for a map of where to visit of the self-guided lights. The Facebook link is here.

There is NO cost to enjoy the lights; however, for those that can bring a non-perishable good, or monetary donation these will be collected and 100% of the donations will be given to The Salvation Army to assist with the Flood Relief.

Participating homes throughout Fairfield Island. A map with numbered house stops will be posted once everyone is registered. Please note that the cut-off date to register was December 11th.

INFO – ffichristmasparade@gmail.com

Some Q and A:

Q: Will there be a Santa?

A: Yes, there might even be a few! We will note the addresses of where Santa(s) will be stationed. If you plan on having a real Santa at your display, please be sure to let us know ahead of time.

Q: Can we vote for our favourite displays?

A: Yes, please do. We will have a poll posted the night of Friday December 17th for everyone to vote on a few categories.

Q: What if we already built a float display; can we park this in our driveway at our address?

A: Yes, please email us to let us know that you are still wanting to be involved and that you will have a float parked.

