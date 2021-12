🚧 ROADWORK ALERT: Gladwin Road between Downes Road and Chilcotin Drive: Single lane alternating traffic is in place on Gladwin Road between Gatefield Avenue and Downes Road on December 14 and 15 from 7 am to 5 pm. For current road closures visit https://t.co/RhTpC574t7 pic.twitter.com/zNJEEBA2G0