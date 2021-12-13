SurreyCats Need Donations to Help Cats To be Spayed and Neutered Year Ends

Surrey – The Surrey Community Cat Foundation (SurreyCats) is asking the public for donations to help cats who need to be spayed and neutered before the year ends.

The animal welfare charity partners with local vets to provide low income residents in Surrey with access to free spay/neuter surgery for their cats. But the organization now has a wait list due to lack of funding. SurreyCats provides spay/neuter to more than 300 owned cats every year, but 2021 has proven to be a record year with 450 cats so far.

“We were able to manage the volume of applications for spay/neuter until a spike in October, and now we’re struggling to keep up,” says Lubna Ekramoddoullah, Program Manager, SurreyCats.

Ekramoddoullah explains the spike on an increased awareness among cat owners that spay and neuter is the best way to reduce pet overpopulation and has health benefits, such improved behavior and prevention of cancer.

But with an increase in spay/neuter applications comes the need for increased funding, which SurreyCats doesn’t have right now. The organization has used up its funding for the year and were forced to put cats on a wait list, which increases the risk of cats reproducing.

“We do our best to get cats spayed and neutered as quickly as applications come in, because all unfixed cats are at risk of mating the longer they go without the surgery,” says Ekramoddoullah. “That’s why we’re asking the public to make a donation and help us get through the wait list. With their generosity, we can curb feline pregnancy and reduce the financial burden on cat guardians. Every dollar helps.”

With public donations, the organization would be on track to helping 500 cats this year.

To make a donation, visit surreycats.ca.