Fraser Valley Workshops – Families Dealing with Dementia – December 14 and 16

Fraser Valley – A diagnosis of dementia will have a profound impact on the person receiving it, but also their family and friends. The Alzheimer Society of B.C.’s upcoming online education workshop will provide practical tips for Fraser Valley residents on how to support a friend who is affected by dementia to maintain these connections to show that they are not alone.

According to an Insights West poll done this past spring, one in three British Columbians report having family members other than their immediate family living with dementia. One in four report having friends or colleagues living with dementia.

The workshop, “How to support a friend,” (December 16 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. PT), will explore how to better communicate with a person living with dementia. Participants will learn practical tips on how to offer support to the person living with dementia as well as caregivers or family members. The session is open to the public.

Another online education workshop is upcoming for caregivers. In “Focus on behaviour: Responsive behaviours” (Tuesday, December 14, 7 to 8:30 p.m.), participants can learn practical strategies to respond to a person living with dementia in supportive ways.

To learn more or register, call the First Link® Dementia Helpline at 1-800-936-6033 or visit alzbc.org/edu-workshops.

The Alzheimer Society also offers in-person dementia education programs. Visit alzbc.org/dementia-education for the locations.

The Alzheimer Society of B.C. is here to help

The Alzheimer Society of B.C. is committed to ensuring that people affected by dementia have the confidence and skills to live the best life possible. First Link® dementia support is the Alzheimer Society of B.C.’s suite of programs and services designed to help them. First Link® is available throughout the progression of the disease, from diagnosis (or before) to end-of-life care.

Connect to First Link® by asking your health-care provider for a referral or by calling the First Link® Dementia Helpline at 1-800-936-6033. The Helpline is available Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Information and support is also available in Punjabi (1-833-674-5003) and in Cantonese or Mandarin (1-833-674-5007), available Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.