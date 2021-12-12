Fraser Valley Alano Clubs Open for Christmas Dinner and Brunch

Fraser Valley – The Alano Clubs in the Fraser Valley are a clean, sober and family friendly safe haven. Christmas is always a very emotional time for those in recovery or who just need a safe place to hang out for the holiday.

Abbotsford Alano Club

While the Alano will be open for AA and NA meetings on Christmas Day, their Christmas Dinner will be December 23 at 6PM.

You are asked to pre-register for the dinner.

Chilliwack Alano Club

Santa will visit the kids in a socially distant format on December 19 and you have to pre-register.

Christmas Day will have a traditional dinner and there is a cost.

Regular AA meetings will be held.

Mission Alano Club

Their Facebook page is here for more information.