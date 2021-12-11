Crime

Mission RCMP Searching For Driver Who Tried To Pick Up A 5 Year Old in Lake Errock

ByDon Lehn

Dec 11, 2021

Mission – On Thursday afternoon (December 9th, 2021 @5:35PM), a parent called the Mission RCMP to report a suspicious vehicle that was in the area. 

According to the complainant, the vehicle described as a late model Nissan Frontier, driven by an adult male, stopped and had an unwanted conversation with the complainants 5 year old son. 

This occurred near the public lake access at Lake Errock and again later near adjacent residential homes in the area. 

The vehicle left after the parent spoke to the driver.  The vehicle is described as the following:2012 Nissan Frontier 4-door cab

Grey in colour with matching canopy . License plate PF214A

The Mission RCMP are looking to locate the Nissan and speak to the driver involved.  At this time, the driver is not arrestable but Police are asking the public to be aware of the vehicle and are asking if it is located to call 911 immediately.  If anyone has information on this event that may help to further the investigation they may also call the Mission RCMP non-emergency line at 604 926 7161 or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers BC.  

Mission RCMP – December 2021

