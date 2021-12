Chilliwack – Vedder Farm and Artisan Market presents the Christmas Market in the Park at 5725 Tyson Rd – Watson Glen Park.

This will be from 10AM to 3PM on Saturday December 11.

Celebrate the festive season with a charming Christmas craft market in beautiful Watson Glen Park. Pick up a complementary hot beverage and enjoy live Christmas music while browsing local artisan crafted food and gifts.

Free admission & free parking.