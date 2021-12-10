News

Last of the Major Abbotsford Evacuation Orders For Sumas Lake Bottom Lifted

ByDon Lehn

Dec 10, 2021

Abbotsford – A boil water advisory remains for the Sumas Lake Bottom and for just a few homes and farms, the last of the evacuation orders have been lifted. That being for the Sumas Lake Bottom.

Mayor Henry Braun openly feared that when the next natural disaster happens in Canada, that Abbotsford wold be forgotten. All eyes are also on the Matsqui Dikes and hopes for federal monies for upgrades to that system along the Fraser River.

(All dikes were taxed by the 1990 flood and the Nooksack River spilled its banks).

“We have at least two years of serious hard work ahead”.

A shout out was made to volunteers and staff from the City of Chilliwack as well as the resources that came in from the City of Vancouver.

The plea went out to the Province and Federal government went out for serious money to upgrade all dykes. Braun quoted a recent study on the Nooksack that fears a hard right right turn near Everson, Washington and carve a new path into the Sumas Lake Bottom. That would take out the remaining farms, Highway 1, Transmission lines and the TMX Pipeline.

City of Abbotsford

The City are contacting owners on a case by case basis.

The December 10 media briefing is here (Bruan noted that this would be the last of the live media briefings):

Related Post

News

Christmas Gifts Expo at Heritage Park – December 10 – 12

Dec 10, 2021
News

Highway 11 in Abbotsford Reopens to Commercial Vehicle Traffic

Dec 10, 2021
News

Vedder Farm and Artisan Market – Christmas Market In The Park – Saturday December 11

Dec 10, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

19 + five =

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You missed

News

Last of the Major Abbotsford Evacuation Orders For Sumas Lake Bottom Lifted

Dec 10, 2021
Business Sports

CFL Commissioner State of the League Address – Revenue Sharing Is A Reality (VIDEO)

Dec 10, 2021
News

Christmas Gifts Expo at Heritage Park – December 10 – 12

Dec 10, 2021
Business

Reality for Some Abbotsford Farmers – They May Not Recovery And Leave Their Farms

Dec 10, 2021
Categories
Post Archives

Proudly powered by WordPress | Theme: News Talk by Themeansar.