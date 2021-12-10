Highway 11 in Abbotsford Reopens to Single-Lane Traffic

Abbotsford/Mission – DECEMBER 10 UPDATE – Highway 11, between Hazelwood Avenue and Clayburn Road, is open to commercial vehicle traffic, supporting the movement of goods and services between the Sumas border, Abbotsford and Mission.

This stretch of highway was reopened to passenger and emergency vehicles on Dec. 6. Traffic is moving on the two southbound lanes of Highway 11 using a single lane in each direction. Drivers should expect a slower commute and delays.

The two northbound lanes remain closed until the highway can be repaired. A timeline for these repairs has not been determined.

Although it is not subject to the essential travel order, people are asked to limit unnecessary travel on Highway 11 to support safe movement on the corridor and access for goods and services.

All drivers are asked to use extra caution, follow signage and obey all traffic-control measures.

For updates, check www.DriveBC.ca

ORIGINAL STORY DECEMBER 6 – Highway 11 between Hazelwood Avenue and Clayburn Road has reopened to passenger and emergency vehicles, restoring the highway connection between Abbotsford and Mission.

Traffic is moving in a single lane in each direction between Hazelwood and Clayburn using the southbound lanes of Highway 11. The northbound lanes remain closed until the highway can be repaired.

There will be no left turn onto Highway 11 from Valley Road.

This section of Highway 11 is limited to passenger vehicles only, plus emergency and municipal service vehicles. Drivers should obey all signage and traffic control. Delays can be expected.

