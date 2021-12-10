News

Christmas Gifts Expo at Heritage Park – December 10 – 12

Don Lehn

Dec 10, 2021

Chilliwack – The Christmas Gifts Expo is on for three days at Chilliwack Heritage Park from December 10 to 12.

The market filled with gift ideas, bargains and more with over 200 vendors that consist of home-based businesses, small businesses, artisans and local vendors.


December 10th, 11th and 12th at Chilliwack Heritage Park.

Friday December 10th from 1:00pm – 9:00pm
Saturday December 11th from 10:00am – 6:00pm
Sunday December 12th from 10:00am – 4:00pm

Get all your shopping done in one room, and maybe win a little something for yourself in the process.

(Anyone bringing non-perishable food items for the Food Bank will be entered into an hourly draw for vendor door prizes.)

UNDER THE PROVINCIAL HEALTH ORDERS: MASKS ARE MANDATORY INSIDE THE BUILDING.

Vaccine passports are NOT needed.

Admission is just $5 and children 5 and under are FREE and there’s lots of parking.

